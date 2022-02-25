A Christian missionary spent 20 years in a small village in Eastern Africa. During that time, he raised his two children there, helping villagers with their medical, educational and spiritual needs. He and his family became a strong part of the community, learning local customs and connecting with generations of villagers.
After 20 years, with both of his children in college, the missionary and his wife decided to accept a reassignment back in the United States. They said their goodbyes to the villagers, many of whom they had known for their whole lives. While waiting for their final transfer to their home country, the missionaries stayed for three months in an apartment in Central Africa at a denominational school to assist while their paperwork was being finalized.
About a month later, there was a knock on their apartment door. It was a young man in his early 20s, whom they recognized right away. They had known this young man since he was an infant. They had worked closely with both his parents and grandparents during their time in the village. Upon seeing him, it dawned on the missionary couple that the young man and his father were not present at their farewell ceremony.
The father and son had taken a trip to another part of the continent to help out sick relatives. The young man and the couple were thrilled to see one another. They embraced. The young man handed the couple a wrapped present, saying it was a token of affection he and his father had picked up on their journey home.
They were delayed during their trip, though, and could not deliver the gift on time. “I wanted to take the trip personally to present this to you and to say goodbye to you in person.”
Knowing the young man and his family had limited transportation, the couple asked, “How did you get here?”
“I walked, I hitchhiked and I took the train when I could,” the young man said.
“You didn’t have to do that,” the missionary’s wife said. “The postal system in the village is very dependable, and you could have simply sent it via mail instead of going through all this trouble.”
The young man smiled and said, “The long journey is part of the gift.”
This old story illustrates an important point for all of us. The journey we take together is part of the gift we give ourselves and one another. The destination means much more when we are willing to take every step of our journey intentionally and as wisely as possible.
If we stumble along the way, we learn to ask for help from those around us. When we get lost, we have our faith and helping hands of those journeying with us to give us comfort and to get us on the right path again.
The journey may be long, but it is also part of the gift of living that we get to enjoy and learn from each day.
