It’s the time of year when houses are decorated with scary ghosts and goblins and when children and teens go from house to house to collect candy. The celebration of this day has a long and complicated history that includes a commemoration of loved ones and family who have died. Directly related to Halloween (called “All Hallow’s Eve”) is the day after — Nov. 1, “All Saints’ Day.”
All Saints’ Day is a historic Christian feast day that pays tribute to the memory of those who have died, particularly people who have stood out for their special acts of service or significant sacrifice. In recent times, though, it has also been expanded to include “everyday saints.”
This means those who make quiet yet meaningful contributions to our everyday lives. These “saints” may not make headlines, but they exert a positive influence on those around them and make life better for all who encounter them. Their lives have a ripple effect that can extend for generations.
So, have fun this year celebrating Halloween in ways that are meaningful to you. That may or may not include handing out candy or taking children out into the neighborhood in costume. After that, though, allow yourself and even your family to pause on Nov. 1 to remember family members and close friends who are deceased. Talk about — and even write about — their legacies, their impact and the love they shared. Revive the memory of the gift of those who have gone before us, even if they didn’t make the news headlines.
Also, many places of worship will set aside times to honor those who have passed away, especially in the previous year. Again, these community settings, along with private remembrances, will keep memories alive. They also will allow children to gain a clearer picture of relatives and other loved ones who have made an impact on the family and, indirectly, upon the lives of children who may not fully remember them.
Don’t let the term “All Saints’ Day” prevent you from honoring impactful people in your life. Saints come in all shapes, sizes and backgrounds. They don’t always conform to popular understandings of what consider a saint. And that’s OK. Happy All Saints’ Day!
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
