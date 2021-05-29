“We admitted we were powerless over alcohol — that our lives had become unmanageable.”

This is “Step One” of the “Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous.” In fact, every 12-step program has adopted some version of this statement as its first goal. In the deeper explanation of this step, those who struggle with addiction learn that their addiction is not under control. Furthermore, they learn that it is unhealthy to try to control anything or anyone else. It is often the need for control that drives people toward addictive behavior. Counselors tell us that addictive behavior starts as a way of telling ourselves we are in control. Eventually, though, what we use as an attempt to be “in control” controls us.

In reality, there is very little in this life we can control. We cannot control the weather, regardless of how well we know its patterns. We cannot control the smallest of organisms, like those which spread viruses and disease (our last year has given us a clear reminder of that). We cannot control other people. Each person has free will and is not bound by rules of logic or even appropriate behavior. It is no wonder that the desire for control can be so frustrating and can literally drive us toward behaviors that can become addictive.

There are things we can control, though. We can control our own behavior (most of the time). That means we can control how we react to others and to our circumstances. We can choose not to allow the bad behavior of others or even bad circumstances to determine the kind of person we become. We can start by having standards “up front” in our lives: key principles we choose to adhere to, regardless of the circumstances. We can also choose to respond with understanding, compassion and grace, even when things do not turn out as we hope.

Instead of choosing to control these areas, we often try to control a wide range of other things. This leads us to frustration, and this frustration can lead us to unhealthy behaviors — even addictive behaviors — in order to simulate control. Pretty soon, these unhealthy things end up controlling us.

“The secret of life is enjoying the passing of time,” the songwriter James Taylor reminds us. We can find ways to enjoy the journey and learn from our mistakes and the mistakes of others. This means we can find the good and even the joy in each passing day.

A friend of mine keeps a “thankfulness journal,” recording at least one thing each day he is thankful for. This doesn’t keep him from experiencing difficulties, of course. But it does make him aware of the good moments in each day. It also helps him resist the frustration of trying to take control of situations that are beyond his control.

Finally, I would argue that faith gives us the strength to face the things we cannot control. We can draw from the resources of faith in order to look for the “bigger picture” in all of the out-of-control elements of our lives. Our faith can remind us that we have a purpose and that our confidence and our moral choices do not have to be determined by the people and things beyond our control.

The need for control can be overwhelming and even dangerous. Focusing on the few things we can control can strengthen us and give us courage. Our faith can root us in a strong identity, where we can be lead and not controlled.