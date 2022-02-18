If you invested $1,000 in Apple stock in 1980, when it initially was offered to the public, experts estimate it would now be worth about $1.2 million.
Of course, like any new investment, making that kind of decision would take a lot of foresight and even a bit of luck. Investments can go through dramatic swings through the years. Many who made investments in now-successful stocks like Apple or Microsoft sold their stock in the past 40 years or so, due to drastic short-term declines in the market.
Those who persevered and were left standing after similar “can’t miss” stocks declined are left to reap the benefits. No financial investment is foolproof. That is why even the sharpest and most experienced investment advisers warn all their clients that there are serious risks involved in any investment. Some are better than others, but all are subject to loss.
There is an exception to this rule, though. There is a particular kind of investment that can benefit us and others nearly all the time. That is the investment we make in people.
When we spend time teaching, training, mentoring and guiding people, especially young people, that investment is more solid than any financial opportunity the stock market can provide. Even if we spend time investing in the future of people and they end up making choices that disappoint us, we benefit from taking the time to translate our experiences into teachable moments. We become more equipped to multiply that investment, and we can learn and re-learn key lessons by taking the time to walk with others in their journey.
Most of the time, even a short-term investment in another person’s well-being plants seeds that can produce a lifetime of good. This is why teachers are so valuable and should be more valued, in our world. Many teachers only get a year or less to invest time, knowledge and wisdom into a student’s life. Yet, for many of us, teachers are on the list of the most influential and inspiring people in our lives.
Family members have the best opportunities to make this kind of investment, of course. Even though we see both the best and the worst sides of those closest to us — parents, grandparents, siblings, etc. — many of us look back at key lessons and interactions with those closest to us as among the most valuable investments of time and love in our lives.
So there is nothing wrong with making wise investments with our finances. We may hit upon a big stock that makes us a multi-millionaire. However, we can all take the time to invest in the lives of others with our time, our experiences and our knowledge. These investments are much more sure to produce a deep well of wisdom, stability and direction in the lives of others. It’s the most sure-fire investment I know of.
