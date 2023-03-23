These were the loud and rocking words that blared through car speakers courtesy of Sammy Hagar when I was a teen. It was a song about driving and living fast. It was a big hit. It was seen as an expression of being free to go as fast as we want, regardless of consequences.
Even though I am many years past my teen days, if that song comes on the radio (now on an “oldies” station), I will turn it up and smile as I remember the days when driving fast and letting time fly by seemed to express the “dream life.” However, the older I get, the more I am enjoying slowing down.
I don’t mean slowing to a halt. I am still a very active person, as is my wife. Now, though, I am learning and cultivating the value of slowing down, taking a breath and enjoying the journey.
It’s fun to go fast, but there are some beautiful and even helpful things we can miss if we fail to take our foot off the gas for a moment, pull over and take a look around. Time flies quickly enough without us trying to help it along. And when the moment passes, we either look back in regret or with a smile of satisfaction. The regrets tend to come when we refuse to pay attention to the special moments while they are with us. The smile of satisfaction comes when we know that, as best we could, we were fully experiencing the moments that we now hold as sweet memories.
The Bible has consistent direct and indirect reminders of the beauty of slowing down. In Deuteronomy 6, for instance, God tells His people to pay close attention to the journey they have out of slavery and into a new land of freedom. In the New Testament, Jesus often sets aside intentional time with his closest group of followers to remind them of the importance of rest, reflection and simply enjoying a few moments outside of the fast pace of everyday life.
Today’s fast pace can make those ancient days seem like they were moving in slow motion. That means, though, that the message is even more important now: Slow down! Experience the beauty around you. Make time to connect with the most important people in your life, and be fully present during important times with friends and family. It’s OK to go fast sometimes, of course. However, the real winners are not always those who go through life at full speed. Rather, the victory belongs to those who see the beauty of slowing down.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.