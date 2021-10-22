Sociologist and minister Tony Campolo tells the story of stopping at a busy intersection in his hometown of Philadelphia. He took an extra moment to look around. As he did, and as people began to cross the street, he noticed a woman who appeared to be homeless staring at him.
She didn’t move. She didn’t speak. She just stared. He said it is as if she were waiting for him — or anyone — to just look at her. So, Campolo said, “I stopped, stared back at her and smiled.”
After that, he and the homeless woman went their separate ways. Campolo goes on to say that he is not sure what kind of lasting impact his eye contact made on the woman. However, for him, it was what he called a “sacred moment.” It was a moment when everything seemed to stop. It was a moment when two very different people from different walks of life acknowledged the humanity of the other.
He wondered how many times he had stood on that same street corner with this homeless woman. He wondered how often he had possibly given her or someone like her a fleeting glance and then looked away — if he looked at all.
A simple acknowledgment of the humanity of another person can change the day for both parties. Helping someone who drops a package, holding a door or a simple greeting, all can accomplish something simple yet profound. We live in a world that dehumanizes us. We are always in a rush. We are always busy. We are always thinking about “the next thing.”
That is why, once in a while, we should find ways to stop, to acknowledge the humanity of another person and to do something redemptive amid our busy day.
Redemptive actions can be big, of course. They are the kind that tend to make the news. However, relatively few of us ever have the opportunity to do one of those kinds of redemptive acts. Of course, if you are able, please do so.
Redemptive acts, though, also can be relatively small. They can be as simple as acknowledging the humanity of one who has been overlooked and discarded. It can be as simple as helping a child tie a shoe or leaving a note of encouragement.
The beauty of these smaller redemptive acts is that they only take an extra moment, even an extra second, of your day. In the long run, though, these small moments add up. They become a lifetime of loving and serving in a way that can bring even a little light to an often dark world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.