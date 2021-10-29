Halloween is upon us again. Celebrations likely are going to be a bit more public this year. Neighborhoods and stores are expecting more door-to-door visitors than last year.
We have made a once-somber holiday, Halloween, a more upbeat and fun time than it was originally. Its original full name is “All Hallow’s Eve,” which simply meant that it was the night before the commemoration of a Christian holiday: All Saints’ Day.
All Saints Day, which is celebrated Nov. 1, is a time set aside to honor those who are considered saints, including all who have given their lives for their faith. The day is celebrated largely by those of the Roman Catholic and Anglican (Episcopalian) traditions. However, many Christian groups have commemorated those who have died for their faith or who are given special honor as examples of the faith. Originally, All Saints Day honors both known and unknown martyrs (people who die for their faith) and saints. This special emphasis is significant for our day for at least two reasons.
First, pausing to honor those who set a consistent example of faithfulness, love and compassion is key to building a healthy and loving society. Too often, a bulk of the attention goes to those who do not represent those ideals. In fact, those who act in direct opposition to the ideals of love and compassion make the headlines. It is therefore important that all of us, especially people of faith, set aside intentional times to stop and honor those whose lives exemplify what is good.
All Saints Day is another way to pause and honor those whose faithfulness and courage encourage us to persevere. We have certainly all had our patience and consistency challenged during this time of pandemic and political unrest. How fitting that there is an avenue for giving thanks to those who exemplify courage and kindness.
Second, the fact that we can commemorate the “known” and “unknown” during All Saints Day is particularly significant. These unknown saints and martyrs can be unknown to us, or they can simply be little-known souls whose sphere of influence may have been limited in their lifetime but whose examples were nevertheless important. These are sometimes called “unsung heroes.”
All Saints Day can give us another reason to pause and be thankful for these “saints” in our lives. It can give us the perfect opportunity to say “thank you” to those who are still living.
Some of my fondest memories are of those times when I got to go to a person who had some influence in my life — a teacher, a minister or even a relative — and say “thank you” to them for the impact they made on my life. None of them would call themselves “saints” in the traditional sense. However, they all provided key examples for me, especially during tough times.
So, celebrate All Hallow’s Eve (Halloween), but don’t forget to set aside some time the day after on All Saints Day to thank one of the “saints” who has impacted your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.