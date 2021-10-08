Everyone loves a good story. Stories can stop us in our tracks, causing us to pause, listen and learn.
Many ancient traditions passed along their history and culture through oral storytelling. Eventually, many of these stories were written down so they could be more easily preserved.
Some of these writings were believed to be inspired in a special way: as messages from the Divine. These stories also were passed along and preserved. These special writings, mostly collections of stories about divine intervention in the journey of everyday people, were sources of strength, courage and instruction to communities.
Most faiths repeat these stories every week through acts of worship. As these stories are read and expounded upon, even though the stories are thousands of years old, we believe that even contemporary people can glean helpful truths to guide us in our journey through life. In the Christian Old Testament (also called the Hebrew Bible), when God wants to convey an important lesson, rarely does this lesson come as a list of “do’s and don’ts.”
Most often, the lesson comes in the form of a story. Sometimes those stories are of everyday people who courageously trusted God and made choices pleasing to God, even though the odds seem to be against them. Sometimes, though, we see stories of people who do not make God-honoring choices and either reap the consequences or ask for and receive forgiveness and restoration.
So ancient stories, like contemporary stories of everyday people, can show us both what to do and what not to do. Stories zoom in on real people and events. These stories can become important sources of wisdom and experience that we can learn from. To ignore the stories of those who have gone before us is to invite potential catastrophe upon ourselves.
Perhaps we can become better listeners to the stories of those around us.
Taking time to allow those around us, especially those who have lived longer than we have, to share their stories can enhance our lives. Also, maybe we can be less afraid to tell our stories, even if they don’t always paint us in the best light. We tell our stories not to exalt ourselves and certainly not to exalt our mistakes, but to pass along hard-earned wisdom to others.
Through our stories, we either say, “In this situation, do what I did and it will be all right” or we say, “Learn from the bad choice I made here so that you won’t have to repeat it.” By doing this, we allow the age-old tradition of passing down our stories to continue to be treasured for generations to come.
