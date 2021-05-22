“Nice guys (and gals) finish last,” the saying goes. Though this saying is old and popular, it does not ring true.

Sure, there are some mean people out there, and many of them do gain some measure of success. Some not-so-nice folks win by underhanded means. Others scowl and belittle their way to some form of “success.” In the end, though, are they that successful? Or, are they simply seen as “achievers” who are best left to themselves?

If you made a list of the three most influential people in your life, would they be these kinds of mean-spirited, self-centered achievers? Or, would your list be comprised of people who were kind and compassionate, even when they didn’t necessarily have to be?

In surveys of “most admired people, “ names like Martin Luther King Jr., Billy Graham, Gandhi and Mother Theresa consistently top the lists. Year after year, people who impact the world around them through acts of kindness overshadow those whose only goals are to achieve at any price.

Also, while those who are bent on raw achievement without kindness reach prominence, their impact rarely lasts beyond a generation. On the other hand, those who go out of their way to demonstrate kindness and compassion make an impact for decades or more. Even lesser-known people — people whose success cannot be measured by great wealth or fame — can, through simple kindness, impact generations.

One example of this can be found in South Africa in the early 1940s. South Africa was in the early years of apartheid, a policy of enforced discrimination against Black South Africans. One afternoon, a little boy and his mother were walking down a sidewalk. They were Black South Africans. A white man walked toward them, and instead of staying on the sidewalk and forcing the mother and son to move aside and walk in the dirt (as was the custom of the day), the white man stopped, moved aside and tipped his hat as the young boy’s mother walked by. The young boy was astounded. He was barely 10 years old, but even he knew this to be out of the ordinary. His mother pulled his hand and urged him to come along.

He stopped again and said, “But mama, that man moved out of the way and he tipped his hat to you!” His mother smiled and said, “That man was an Anglican clergyman. He is a man of God. That is why he moved, and that is why he paid us the respect of tipping his hat.”

“When I grow up,” the young boy said, “Perhaps I will be an Anglican clergyman, too.”

The young boy did just that. Desmond Tutu not only became an Anglican clergyman, but he also became the bishop of South Africa and a Nobel Peace Prize winner. He is credited with helping save South Africa from civil war after apartheid fell.

Bishop Tutu has told this story often, and never once has he mentioned the clergyperson’s name. It is because he never learned who this Anglican priest was. We may never know either, but we do see the results of choosing kindness over self-centeredness in his life and in the lives of all of those who choose the same road.

Take a moment to be kind. It doesn’t cost you much, if anything, and it can make a lasting difference.