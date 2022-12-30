The late Catholic priest and writer Henri Nouwen wrote “I have found it very important in my own life to try to let go of my wishes and instead to live in hope.” He added that it is tempting to let our “sometimes petty and superficial wishes” keep us from a higher sense of purpose and calling.
His definition of hope is not merely wishful thinking. Nouwen says that hoping is “to wait with openness and trust.” Both patience and expectation are involved in this kind of hope-filled living. That is not to say that we should not have goals as we approach the new year. Nor is the implication that all of our goals and wishes are petty. Instead, hope-filled living starts with leaving ourselves open to things beyond our own limitations and imaginations. For people of faith, this means (in the words of Nouwen) “giving up control over our future and letting God define our life.”
That requires trust: Trust in the character and reliability of God and trust in the possibility that God can bring about goodness, fulfillment and joy in our lives as we patiently allow God to shape and lead us.
Because we are in a world preoccupied with control, it is tempting to try to micromanage every aspect of our lives — even other people. However, this approach is flawed on at least two levels. First, it assumes that we are all-knowing regarding what is best for us and our future. Second, it assumes that others are simply instruments of our pleasure and fulfillment instead of being free and valuable individuals themselves. Both of these assumptions turn out to be flawed and frustrating in the long run.
Instead, approaching our future with a hope-filled conversation that includes God, ourselves and those around us can push us toward the very best aspects of life, even when our short-term plans are frustrated.
Let’s start the new year with a radical sense of hope, even amid difficult times. I hope that more of us would involve God and others in conversations and decisions about what the future could be in the new year and the years ahead. When we begin with hope, we aim high for a better day for all of us.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.