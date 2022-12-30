This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Christian Reflections Placeholder

The late Catholic priest and writer Henri Nouwen wrote “I have found it very important in my own life to try to let go of my wishes and instead to live in hope.” He added that it is tempting to let our “sometimes petty and superficial wishes” keep us from a higher sense of purpose and calling.

His definition of hope is not merely wishful thinking. Nouwen says that hoping is “to wait with openness and trust.” Both patience and expectation are involved in this kind of hope-filled living. That is not to say that we should not have goals as we approach the new year. Nor is the implication that all of our goals and wishes are petty. Instead, hope-filled living starts with leaving ourselves open to things beyond our own limitations and imaginations. For people of faith, this means (in the words of Nouwen) “giving up control over our future and letting God define our life.”

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

