Eighty percent of the battle is showing up. At least, that’s how the old saying goes.
Of course, sometimes we discover a wide array of new challenges after showing up that require more than just 20% of our energy. However, the old saying does retain some wisdom. The preparation and energy it takes to simply “show up” actually can get us in a proper frame of mind to tackle whatever we encounter when we show up.
A professor once told her overwhelmed student, who was preparing for finals, that preparing for the exam was like eating an elephant. She added, “You can wait until the last minute and try to eat the elephant all at once a night or two before the final exam. I don’t recommend this, though. You’ll be stuffed. You’ll be overwhelmed and unable to retain the sheer mass of information. The best way to eat an elephant is to do so a little bit at a time.”
Until we start by showing up, developing routines and patterns that move us little by little into each part of our day, most days will seem overwhelming, like trying to eat the whole elephant all at once.
So as the new year begins, try adding these steps to get your day and your year started. First, have a routine to prepare you for showing up. Develop a consistent sleep habit and have a plan for what time you will get up. Add to that what first steps you will take when you get up. Without this kind of plan, the day can begin like a bucket of ice water being poured over you instead of like the process of easing into cold water so that your mind and body can adjust.
Second, give yourself time, even after you show up. Arrive early. Or, if you work from home, organize yourself before you go from calm to the frenzied activities of work or school.
Finally, build in small breaks throughout your day. Of course, don’t fill your day with so many of these breaks that you neglect your work. Instead, allow short pauses to collect yourself and catch your breath to strengthen you for the next task at hand.
Include others in your routine, either by asking them to help you when you feel overwhelmed or by simply respecting your preparation and break time when you need it.
When we start by showing up and then add small steps throughout the day to move us through little by little, soon we will be able to look back at a string of successes, each of which begins with just showing up. God bless and happy New Year!
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
