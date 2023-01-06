This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Eighty percent of the battle is showing up. At least, that’s how the old saying goes.

Of course, sometimes we discover a wide array of new challenges after showing up that require more than just 20% of our energy. However, the old saying does retain some wisdom. The preparation and energy it takes to simply “show up” actually can get us in a proper frame of mind to tackle whatever we encounter when we show up.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

