My mother recently passed away. I assisted in her memorial service. Among the many things I shared about my mother’s life was her strong sense of right and wrong and her willingness to speak up when she felt something was unjust.
She didn’t have a big social platform. She was only slightly active on social media, mainly to keep up with her grandchildren and other relatives. In fact, she didn’t even use a computer until she was in her late 70s (she passed away at age 85). She never wrote a book or even a newspaper article. However, especially when her two sons or other family members needed to hear it, she spoke up.
At times her words seemed like an interruption to growing teen boys who were trying to test the boundaries of independence. Though my mother and I were very close, the greatest tensions we faced in my adult life were times when I felt she spoke up about something that didn’t seem right to her but was “my business.”
These are normal responses to our parents, I realize. However, in reflecting on her life during her memorial service, I thought back on times when I felt the urge to speak up. There were times even early in my career when I was in meetings and saw a company or some entity in the community acting in ways that seemed unjust. I remember looking around the room and wondering if someone was going to say something. More often than not, I said something. This trend continued for me.
Sometimes my words came out wrong. Sometimes my timing was a bit off, too. But as I shared with the group of family and friends gathered to remember my mother, I gave thanks that I had someone in my life who wasn’t afraid to speak up when something seemed unjust or just a bit “off.”
We are reminded in a variety of Scripture texts — including the Hebrew Bible and the Christian New Testament — that we are to be “slow to speak and quick to listen” (James 1:19), and that “one who is wise uses words with restraint” (Proverbs 17).
However, we are to balance that with the moral courage to speak on behalf of those who are poor, oppressed, downtrodden and in distress: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy” (Proverbs 31:8-9).
As people of faith, may we be faithful to speak up in the face of injustice. If (when) we are reckless in our speech, may we seek forgiveness and correction. And may we give thanks for those in our lives who, regardless of the size of their audience, teach us to speak up and to act accordingly.
