If you look closely at the middle of my now-grown son's head, just above his nose, you will see the slightest hint of a scar. You have to look closely to see it, but it's still there.
I remember when he got it. He was 2 years old. We were in the living room of our house, and he was running. It seems he went from crawling to running and skipped right over walking.
There was a plastic bowl, formerly filled with dry Cheerios (a favorite snack of his at the time) on the floor. As he was running, he tripped on my shoe. I was watching him closely as I sat on the couch. He just suddenly ran by and didn't see my shoe. When he tripped, he fell on the plastic bowl, and it left a scar.
As a new dad, I was mortified. It is amazing how quickly fun can turn to pain. It was my first of many lessons as a parent that no matter how protective we think we are, life happens. And sometimes life leaves a scar. Some scars (like his) fade over time to where they are hardly noticeable. Other scars become like badges. Either way, to quote the great songwriter and legendary singer Hank Williams, scars remind us that "we'll never get out of this world alive."
Scratches disappear fairly quickly. Scars, however, tend to stick around. They are lasting reminders of our past. They remind us of difficulties we have endured. Most of us have scars. I have several. Some of mine date back to tumbles I had when I was 2 or 3 years old (like father like son, I guess). I have seen more visible scars on people who have survived car wrecks, open-heart surgery and leaps into waters they thought were deeper. Be they big or small, most everyone has scars.
A world full of scars can make us cynical and discouraged. After all, scars are reminders of our weakness. They remind us that we are more vulnerable than we would like to believe. However, they also can be badges, reminders that we can survive some of the toughest things life can dish out. They can be reminders that we are not as strong as we think we are. Scars can be external and visible, but there are also experiences in life that leave internal scars.
The adage about sticks and stones that says "but words will never hurt me" is false. Words and actions can leave scars on the inside that may not be visible to others. They are just as real, though. This is why all of us, especially those of us who claim to be people of faith, should embrace compassion.
Compassion toward others helps to heal the scars we cannot see. Internal scars run even deeper than those on the surface. They often need more time and attention to move toward healing, and even after they are technically healed, they, like our external scars, can still be seen if we look closely.
Our scars may never fully leave us, at least in this life. However, we can be ambassadors of grace and healing so that all who have scars can find in us a source of comfort and peace.
