The waitress came over to our table with the pepper grinder. She was friendly and greeted all four of us with a smile. She began talking to my wife as she started grinding the pepper on the salads she just brought over. “Say when,” she said. And then she continued her conversation with my wife. “When,” I said.
The grinder continued, and so did her conversation. “That’s good,” I tried. The pepper still flowed, as did the conversation. “When!” I said a little louder. Still more pepper. Finally, I said, “That’s enough, thanks!”
She looked down, embarrassed at the copious amount of pepper that was hiding my salad. She froze, and we all laughed. Thankfully, she joined in the laughter and replaced the pepper-laden salad. The funny incident reminds me of the need to know when to say “when.”
We get overwhelmed easily. Most of us have trouble saying “no.” Those “yeses” add up and end up overextending us. Pepper is a good thing, but too much can ruin a salad (or anything else). Likewise, staying active is a good thing, but overextending ourselves can limit our long-term ability, can cause resentment to build and can even affect our health.
Like many people, I enjoy helping others. I like to say “yes” when asked for a favor (if I’m able), and I like to be accessible whenever possible. However, often I have had to learn the hard way to “say when.” Specifically, I have had to learn the art of saying a kind yet firm “no.”
Here are some thoughts from those better than I am at this balancing act.
First, have an actual calendar for yourself. It doesn’t have to be a tight schedule. It also doesn’t have to be too specific in such a way that you plan out every moment of your day. However, having an idea of key priorities of your day and when you hope to (or have to) accomplish them can help us be proactive instead of reactive when we are tempted to add another activity. It also makes it easier to say “no” when we are unable to help: “I would like to help, but I have to do X during that time.”
Second, build in free time and times of rest for yourself. On that calendar, set aside leisure time. You don’t have to label it as “leisure time,” but if you have time set aside for yourself or for spending time with loved ones, putting it on the calendar gives you a goal to shoot for. It can also be written “proof” that a particular hour or few hours is already spoken for. Some label these hours as “personal time,” some as “leisure” and still others with the initials of a loved one. However, you choose to label this time, intentionally scheduling it can make a difference.
Finally, have your own definition of “emergency.” When last-minute additions come along to our calendar, it is common for them to be labeled as an emergency. However, one person’s definition of an emergency may not be your own. Have a clear definition of an emergency for yourself and make sure that the last-minute addition meets that criteria before you rearrange your entire day to accommodate one.
The reason for having a more proactive approach to our schedules is that it can help us know when to say “when.” The reason for saying no comes from the wisdom I gleaned from a former professor, who said something like this: “It’s hard to be helpful if you run yourself to death.” Wise words about when to say “when.”
