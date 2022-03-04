Much of life is spent preparing.
We go to school for 12 or 13 years. After this, many take additional preparation time in universities or trade schools. Most jobs that we get, even after college or graduate school, require an additional apprenticeship or similar hands-on training.
All of this preparation is part of the journey toward finding opportunities to use our talents and interests to get a job or even a career that will both give us fulfillment and also support us financially.
A big temptation is to hurry through the preparation. Sometimes, of course, that is necessary due to unforeseen circumstances. However, there are many benefits to being intentional about preparation. In any course of study or apprenticeship, what we learn far transcends the “basics” of the profession for which we are preparing.
Transformative moments can occur unexpectedly when we are involved in intentional reflection while we are preparing. For most of us, it is not as if preparation is the only thing we do. Most often, preparation happens while we are engaged in something more immediate. We “work our way through college” or some other preparatory journey by engaging in other jobs where we can have memorable experiences and interactions on our way to something else.
Our journeys of faith are filled with times of preparation. One could argue that weekly worship opportunities are vital parts of preparing to live out the faith we proclaim. Religious groups build preparation and reflection into their calendars of worship.
This week Christians entered into a season called Lent. Lent is a 40-day time of reflection and preparation that leads to Easter. It is meant to be a period of deep reflection, prayer and fasting as Christians reexamine and deepen their faith so that Easter — a celebration of new life — can be experienced and shared to the fullest.
Like other religious groups, Christians believe that the fullest experience of our faith can only come if we prepare and reflect deeply on the implications of living out our faith in the “real world.” Much like the student who prepares for a career or the apprentice who works toward a specialized role, people see their faith as an ongoing apprenticeship intermixed with preparation, reflection and carrying out the key tenets of devotion for the betterment of themselves and the world around them.
Keep preparing, reflecting and growing in what you are called to be!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.