Of the many highlights of the ministry of Jesus in the New Testament is his willingness to intentionally recognize those who would otherwise be overlooked.
The birth of Jesus (celebrated at Christmas) included Mary and Joseph, both of whom were from small towns and had no wealth or fame. It also included shepherds, who were seen as lowly caretakers of the properties of other people at best.
During the earthly ministry of Jesus, which most agree lasted about three and a half years, a characteristic theme of his teaching was “good news for the poor.” That meant welcoming those whom society — even religious society — consistently overlooked. His own closest followers — now known as the Disciples or the Apostles — were for the most part people from humble beginnings.
Most of the people Jesus considered his closest friends and followers had resumes that would not make much of an impact either then or now.
While Christianity is not the only religious group that paid close attention to the poor, the needy and the outcast, the examples we find in the ministry of Jesus can be a blueprint for all of us.
For Jesus, the key seemed to be to tap into the uniqueness, the passion and the gifts of those he encountered, even though they were all but anonymous to those who passed by them every day. He seemed to see in them the potential to do great things. Certainly, Christians would argue that Jesus empowered them to do so, but this empowerment started with simply seeing them.
In a world that still likes to overlook certain groups because of race, education or financial situation, the act of intentionally seeing and connecting with those who are overlooked still can provide a powerful message of hope. Intentionally hearing the stories of those who may not be in the minority — say, during this Black History Month — gives voice to those whose very humanity and value in the sight of God means that they should be heard.
Large-scale observances like Black History Month can help foster that kind of recognition. However, we can carry on this emphasis of recognizing and hearing the voices of those who are often overlooked all year long. It can start in our own neighborhoods and circles of influence. From there, this recognition and respect can change the world.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
