This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Christian Reflections Placeholder

Of the many highlights of the ministry of Jesus in the New Testament is his willingness to intentionally recognize those who would otherwise be overlooked.

The birth of Jesus (celebrated at Christmas) included Mary and Joseph, both of whom were from small towns and had no wealth or fame. It also included shepherds, who were seen as lowly caretakers of the properties of other people at best.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.