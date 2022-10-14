Best-selling author Anne Lamott has written that, ironically, some of the most “alive” people she has ever met have been those who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. By that, she meant that those friends and family members of hers who have heard these terrible diagnoses, even though sad, seem to renew their sense of what is important and what is precious in life. On the one hand, Lamott notes, there is a lingering sadness in them and those surrounding them.
On the other hand, she says that most of them develop a sense of determination and even joy. This determination comes from the realization that life is a gift and that tomorrow is not promised. For many, this allows them to focus on what is important in life — family, friends, long walks, good food and a sense of thankfulness. All of these things, Lamott reminds us, can make our lives better. However, it is often when we are near the end of life and are forced to confront the reality that tomorrow is not promised, that we truly learn to live.
Country singer Tim McGraw sang a song that has a similar theme some years ago. It’s a song about a friend who got a potentially terminal diagnosis, and his response (according to the song) was: “I went skydiving; I went Rocky Mountain climbing; I went 2.7 seconds on a bull named Fu Man Chu....” The song continues: “I loved deeper and I spoke sweeter, and I gave forgiveness I had been denying.” The advice of this friend in the song: “I hope someday you get the chance to live like you were dying.”
In one sense, we are all one step closer to death. That is on the surface a gloomy reality. However, we can turn it into something positive (since we can’t avoid it, anyway). Maybe we can take the advice of the writers and songs above and take a little more time to be thankful for the life we have, for the people in our lives and for the opportunities we have each day.
Our daily schedules don’t always lend themselves to this kind of thankful and passionate living. That is why it is important to be intentional. This means going out of our way and doing something extraordinary in order to celebrate something about our lives each day. Making a call we wouldn’t normally make, writing a letter we wouldn’t normally take the time to write, or just taking the long way home past a place that brings us serenity and peace are all ways we can turn our everyday existence into really living. Taking extra time to pray, to give, to worship and to just give a hug to a loved one are other things that can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.
Since we know that life is fleeting — it passes quickly, even if we do not have an imminent medical diagnosis — let’s take the opportunity to make the most of the time we do have. One day, when we reflect on our lives, we will not regret living faithfully, passionately and gratefully. Those we love won’t regret it either.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
