Probably like many grandmothers, my grandmother would say things like this: “There’s a reason the good Lord gives us two ears and just one mouth. It’s so that we can listen at least twice as much as we talk.”

This old saying, like many, is filled with wisdom. It likely derives, at least in part, from a New Testament passage: “Let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger ...” (James 1:19). Listening is an often overlooked art. Maybe it is because much of our communication comes in the form of text messages, where we are formulating and typing our answers even before the other person is done communicating. This happens when we are in verbal conversations, as well. Often, we may be looking into the eyes of our conversation partner but our mind is elsewhere. We may give the appearance of listening but too often we are already formulating our end of the conversation. We are focusing on our main point and what is of interest to us.

