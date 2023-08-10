Probably like many grandmothers, my grandmother would say things like this: “There’s a reason the good Lord gives us two ears and just one mouth. It’s so that we can listen at least twice as much as we talk.”
This old saying, like many, is filled with wisdom. It likely derives, at least in part, from a New Testament passage: “Let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger ...” (James 1:19). Listening is an often overlooked art. Maybe it is because much of our communication comes in the form of text messages, where we are formulating and typing our answers even before the other person is done communicating. This happens when we are in verbal conversations, as well. Often, we may be looking into the eyes of our conversation partner but our mind is elsewhere. We may give the appearance of listening but too often we are already formulating our end of the conversation. We are focusing on our main point and what is of interest to us.
The idea of being “slow to speak” and “quick to hear” implies an enthusiasm that moves in the opposite direction of our natural tendencies. We are often slow to hear and quick — sometimes too quick — to speak. Reversing that trend accomplishes several important things.
First, being quick to listen and slow to speak communicates value to the other person. Of course, it shows them that you are taking their ideas or stories seriously but it also communicates that they are valuable enough to pause for. When this kind of eager listening is accompanied by non-verbal cues such as eye contact and other signals of engagement, both parties walk away knowing that something significant has taken place. Real conversations like this can grow into valuable friendships.
Second, being quick to listen and slow to speak ensures that we are genuinely and accurately hearing. Far too many interactions end in turmoil, confusion and downright misunderstanding simply because one or both parties are too eager to be heard and not interested in really hearing the other.
Finally, eager listening accompanied by measured and intentional speaking can help us by teaching us. It could be — and most often is — the case that others have something to teach us, or at least something that will enrich us. We can gain the full measure of this benefit by simply and eagerly listening.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
