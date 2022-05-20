The Christian New Testament includes these words from the Apostle Paul: “... put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand” (Ephesians 6:13).
When I coached Little League baseball for more than 10 years, there were times when it was hard to keep the interest of young players. The reason is that some parts of a practice can be repetitive and even a bit boring. Practice includes repeating certain basic maneuvers over and over again so that players develop muscle memory.
These basics are not “highlight reel” plays seen on sports networks. They include things like playing catch, hitting off a batting tee, practicing getting into “ready position” and catching fly balls.
Of course, impatient players complain about the repetition. “Can’t we get to the exciting stuff, coach?” they ask.
My response was always the same: You can’t do the exciting stuff until you prepare with the basic stuff. This is what the biblical text is saying, too. Paul refers to the “full armor of God” as the means for preparing to “stand firm” during difficult times.
The “full armor of God” is a metaphor Paul uses for the following: Love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, gentleness and self-control. Practicing these basic things each day, even in seemingly boring situations, can allow these elements of character to shine forth, even when we are having a bad day. In fact, these elements can shine forth, even when everything seems to be going against us.
This is sometimes hard to see. Like those young baseball players, the repetitive “boring” actions of practice can seem unimportant. It can feel as if we are wasting time. However, if just one player in a big game makes a big play, the whole team takes note. It is at these times that the coach can remind all the players that it is the seemingly boring parts of practice that allowed the player to adapt and make a “big play” when it really counted.
So, the daily interactions we have, even in seemingly insignificant moments, can add up. Being kind to a mail carrier, holding the door for someone or a kind greeting to someone you may not ever see again, can give us a kind of “spiritual muscle memory.”
These simple things are like putting on our suit of armor, preparing us for times when things become more challenging. The good things can shine forth and allow us to stand firm even in the most difficult of times. Let’s prepare to “stand firm,” so that when it is time to do so, it comes naturally.
