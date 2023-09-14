I have a colleague who would sometimes stand in an elevator and face the crowd. If more than one person looked at him, he would smile and say, “I’m glad you all came to this special meeting.” Once he even led a song, and most of the crowded elevator participated in a rousing chorus of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” He claims that one man even stayed on the elevator all the way to the top floor with him just to finish the song.
I know a woman who would put surprise notes in her daughter’s lunchbox every day, but each time the note would be in a different spot. The little girl would look forward to lunch and the small treasure hunt that would start her lunchtime, when she would look under napkins or even inside the sandwich to see what her mom had written to her that day.
While not all unpredictable moments are as fun and lighthearted as these two examples — in fact most are not — there is a kind of unpredictability that can be refreshing and even pleasant. The Bible says that there are certain things — key characteristics or attributes, they are called — about God that do not change. In the Old Testament, God says through the prophet: “I am the Lord, and I do not change” (Malachi 3:6). In the New Testament, we get a similar message. God is called the “Father of lights with whom there is no change or variation” (James 1:17).
At first glance, this can sound pretty boring. However, throughout the Bible, God is anything but boring. God surprises God’s people all the time with acts of love, times of deliverance and surprising times of peace, even in the middle of tense situations.
The unchanging aspect of God, then, is God’s character. God is always loving, always kind, always good and always willing to forgive. Time after time, God surprises even the most difficult people by loving them and forgiving them. God takes a life that seems to be in ruin and restores that person’s dignity and peace. That is the aspect of God that never changes.
For us, developing a consistently loving character is part of our growth in faith. As we grow, we get to be part of the pleasantly unpredictable grace of God in the lives of others. We can surprise them with moments of affirmation, love and joy. Even in elevators.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Union Star and Helena, Missouri.
