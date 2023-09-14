This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


I have a colleague who would sometimes stand in an elevator and face the crowd. If more than one person looked at him, he would smile and say, “I’m glad you all came to this special meeting.” Once he even led a song, and most of the crowded elevator participated in a rousing chorus of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” He claims that one man even stayed on the elevator all the way to the top floor with him just to finish the song.

I know a woman who would put surprise notes in her daughter’s lunchbox every day, but each time the note would be in a different spot. The little girl would look forward to lunch and the small treasure hunt that would start her lunchtime, when she would look under napkins or even inside the sandwich to see what her mom had written to her that day.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Union Star and Helena, Missouri.

