Don’t forget to say ‘thank you.’”
Many of us heard these words growing up. They are most often repeated at birthdays, at Christmas or other special occasions. Those who watch over us and who are trying to raise us to be polite and kind human beings remind us that when we receive a gift, the proper thing to be is thankful. The proper thing to do is to say so.
Regardless of how often we are reminded of this important action, it is easy to forget. We get busy, we get older, and we get caught up in the next thing. When that happens, it is easy to let kind actions of another pass without acknowledgment. It also becomes easy — even normal — to fail to pause to say thank you for everyday blessings in this life.
The holiday season is upon us. Included are a national holiday set aside for saying “thanks” (Thanksgiving), as well as several religious holidays (like Christmas and Hanukkah) where gifts are exchanged and well wishes are shared. Why wait for special occasions, though?
Perhaps the best way to be prepared to give thanks on days set aside for such a thing is to begin this very day to — in the words of an old song — count our blessings. A friend of mine keeps a list of things each day for which he is thankful. This “thankfulness journal” is a discipline he has developed that allows him to intentionally pause each day, even on difficult days, and write down at least one thing he has to be thankful for.
Of course, this journal serves a dual purpose. First, it instills in him the habit of being thankful and expressing that thankfulness consistently. That lesson many of us were asked to learn as children about being thankful is practiced in this kind of journal every day. Second, it gives him a record of blessings to look back on in times of struggle. When things get rough, he can flip back in his journal and be reminded of the good things and kind people in his life.
Whether you keep an actual journal or just start engaging in the habit of writing a card, sending a text or calling someone to express your gratefulness for them, the habit of thankfulness refreshes and encourages us and those around us.
Let’s make this holiday season a time of being thankful and of sharing our gratefulness, even in the midst of what has been a difficult year, with those who long to hear some good news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.