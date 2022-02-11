One of the great contributions faith makes in our lives is helping us “own” our imperfections. The old bumper sticker that says, “I’m not perfect, just forgiven,” is a statement about faith.
There is a story about an elderly woman who was a faithful church attender. Her neighbor, a young man, would joke with her about her church attendance and her faith. One day, she invited him to come along with her to worship. After a few weeks, he went with her to her church, and afterward, he seemed unfazed. He asked her, “Do you really believe in that prayer stuff? Do you really think God hears you and talks to you?”
She simply replied, “Yes, I believe this.”
He retorted, “Then ask God to tell you my worst sin I have ever committed.” She agreed if he would agree to come to services with her the following week. He agreed.
The next week he attended service with her again, and afterward, he asked if she had spoken to God about his worst sin. She paused for a second, and then said: “I did ask, and He told me that if you would simply ask Him, he would forgive and forget it!”
This story provides an often overlooked yet crucial aspect of faith: Faith is not for the “perfect,” it is for those who recognize our imperfection and our need for help beyond ourselves. Faith teaches that God is not looking to destroy us in our imperfection but to build us up, forgive and sustain us, despite our imperfections.
Our job is owning our imperfections and being honest about our needs. Ironically, it is through this seemingly “weak” posture that we believe we become strong.
Sometimes we need to own our mistakes and faults not only to God but to others. Of course, we begin with those we trust. Being able to show and tell those near us about our vulnerabilities allows us to earn trust. It also encourages others to share their vulnerabilities with us. This mutual trust allows us to look out for and encourage one another, even in difficult times.
No one likes being open about our needs or our weaknesses.
Of course, there are those in our lives who are not ready or even trustworthy enough to share such things with. However, as people of faith, we begin by being open with God about our needs and by owning our faults. Recognizing that God is not seeking to condemn but to empower and even to forgive helps us to do likewise to those who trust us with the most vulnerable moments of life.
