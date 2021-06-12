May was National Mental Health Month. However, all year long we need to pay special attention to the importance of mental health while avoiding the stigma attached to mental illness.

As a pastor for many years, I often had church members privately approach me about their mental health struggles. I would refer them to licensed counselors or psychologists when they needed it.

Most of the time, though, they would simply express their struggle with coming to terms with being a person of faith who needed medication for issues ranging from depression to bipolar disorder. I would often discuss with friends and colleagues in the mental health field about the difficult stigma faced by people of faith who deal with mental illness. Most feel guilty because they feel that their own mental illness or struggles mean they somehow lack faith.

Others refuse to get treatment because they feel they can either ignore the issue or “pray it away.” Sadly, these dangerous myths and misrepresentations often are implied or directly taught by some in various faith communities. After all, someone who wears glasses would not be belittled or dismissed as having little faith simply because their eyes could not function properly without the help of corrective lenses.

Mental illness has a physical (physiological) component. As researchers learn more about the brain, it has become clear that physical changes in the brain and/or the way the brain regulates certain chemicals have a profound impact on how we experience the world. More specifically, the brain’s physiology impacts how we experience depression, anxiety and other conditions.

This means that medications addressing brain function are crucial in helping millions deal with these issues.

I have a good friend who is an athlete. He is the picture of physical health, and yet he takes blood pressure medication. I asked him about this, noting his conditioning. “I inherited the high blood pressure,” he said. That meant that no amount of dieting or exercise was able to keep his blood pressure at normal levels. So, he takes medication.

I have another friend who is diabetic. Getting back into good physical shape helped curb his symptoms and cut down his need for certain diabetic medications. However, the type of diabetes he has still requires regular monitoring and treatment in order for him to function normally.

Neither of these friends should be told they can simply “pray away” their conditions, no matter how much we believe in miracles. Instead, they should be told that, barring a miracle, they need to take medications and check in consistently with medical professionals in order to remain as healthy as they can be.

Of course, this is the same approach we as people of faith should take toward those who need medications, therapy or a combination of both in order to maintain their best mental health. There are mental health conditions that affect people negatively regardless of their physical condition, their wealth or their faith. Therefore, we should encourage them — as we would those with heart conditions, imbalances in blood sugar, or bad eyesight — to seek medical help and to take prescribed medications that can help them regulated their mental health.

It’s time to take away the stigma and embarrassment. People of faith shouldn’t have to pretend they are healthy when they are not. All people should be honored for seeking and getting the mental health they need.