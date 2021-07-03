People of faith tend to give up conventional ways of thinking and living to attain the higher goals of their faith. Choosing a life of faith brings with it a change of allegiances.
The values of our faith supersede all other loyalties. It is not that loyalty to one’s family, heritage or country goes away. Instead, the principles of our faith become the final measuring stick in our determination of right and wrong. There’s an ancient word for that kind of “measuring stick.” It’s the word “canon.” It’s not like the canon used as a weapon. This word is derived from the phrase “measuring rod” or “measuring stick.”
Christians, for instance, have referred to the Bible and the creedal statements of the historic Christian church as “canon.” That means that Christians have historically said that once all arguments are made and all factors are determined, the canon will be the final decision-maker regarding right or wrong.
During weekends like this, when we celebrate the birth of America and honor all that is good about America — and there is much to honor — people of faith also face a dilemma. The challenge comes when the country we honor and appreciate makes choices that are contrary to our principles of faith. Thankfully, we are part of a nation that allows people of faith, and even those with no faith, to exercise a conscience in many areas.
For instance, people of faith opposed slavery, even when it was legal in our country. Sadly, some people of faith simply went along with the law of the land. The conflicting responses demonstrate how easy it can be to abandon higher faith principles to go along with other loyalties.
People of faith are not called to abandon our nation just because our nation is imperfect. No nation has ever been perfect. However, there are times when we as people of faith are called to disagree with trends, laws or choices of the nation. In doing so, we can bring about needed course corrections. Ironically, keeping our faith convictions as our highest allegiance can bring about the best for our nation and ourselves.
So, as we honor our nation this weekend, let us also honor those people of faith and conviction who at times have expressed disagreement. Let us remember that built into our very system is the ability for people of conviction to stand up, to protest, to disagree and to be heard. As people of faith, may we do so with respect and with courage, not for selfish gain, but the betterment of all humankind.
