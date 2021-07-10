“You’re not normal.”
This phrase has been used in many contexts. Most often, it is used to criticize or alienate others. Of course, this assumes that “normal” really exists. What some call normal, others would call unusual.
Just take a look at any old high school yearbook. Someone sporting the “normal” hairstyles in 1979 or 1989 would raise eyebrows on virtually any campus today. Normal changes as the times change.
The nature of faith always has been to be a bit abnormal. People of faith have rarely if ever “fit in” regarding the culture around them. In fact, one could argue (as many religious scholars have) that the very nature of faith involves going against the grain of what the rest of the world may deem to be normal. For instance, most faiths teach that giving is more important than simply accumulating wealth for oneself. Still, others teach that we are to love even our enemies. Even when we are persecuted, the response is to be one of love and even forgiveness. This certainly is not “normal.”
Faith transforms us in such a way that attributes that are higher than we could ever attain on our own become the new normal for us. The purpose of this faith is not to exalt ourselves about anyone else, by the way — another “non-normal” response in our world. Instead, we practice these tenets of faith to invite others to participate in this new normal for themselves. We do so not through coercion, but genuine concern and love for others. The reason is that people of faith believe that what the rest of the world calls normal is overrated. In fact, in many cases, the self-centered “normal” of the world is destructive.
Furthermore, we believe that each person has value and worth, not just because he or she follows some cookie-cutter pattern, but because each individual has intrinsic value. Normal is overrated. In fact, real faith says that we can celebrate that there is not just one version of normal. Whatever each person brings to the table is not only normal but can also be transformed by faith into something good.
So, you’re not normal? Be proud of it. Do you know someone who does not fit into the everyday definition of normal? Don’t worry. You may be encountering someone whose faith allows them to transcend the bland ideas of normal and create a new normal that will change the world. Everyone who has ever been innovated, including those with faith to persevere even during the most difficult times, has been called abnormal.
Normal is overrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.