“n my way understanding theology, there is no such thing as an unimportant person.”
These are the words of Bishop Desmond Tutu, the Anglican Bishop of South Africa, who passed away the day after Christmas at the age of 90.
Bishop Tutu learned this way of thinking growing up in a very segregated South Africa, where apartheid was the norm. Apartheid was a systematic separation of Blacks and whites by a white government that treated Black South Africans like second-class citizens and denied them many basic rights.
The system, much like racism in the U.S. during the Civil Rights Era, was often enforced with violence. It led to uprisings and protests throughout South Africa, including the arrest of an activist named Nelson Mandela, who would later become South Africa’s first Black president in the early 1990s.
Throughout the fight for equality in South Africa, Bishop Tutu spoke and wrote passionately about the value of all people. He describes a life-changing encounter he had as a young boy in the early 1940s when an Anglican clergyman tipped his hat to him and his mother. This was certainly not normal in the South Africa of Tutu’s childhood. When he asked his mother why a white man tipped his hat to them in that way, she simply said that he is an Anglican clergyman and that he believes that all people are valuable in God’s sight. From then on, the bishop later recalled, he felt that he too wanted to be an Anglican clergyman.
Desmond Tutu pursued undergraduate studies in South Africa and graduated from studies in London. He was ordained as a priest in the Church of England (Anglicanism) and was later named bishop of both Cape Town and Johannesburg. His words and actions have inspired people worldwide, and his message of the importance of every person remained a constant theme of his life.
After apartheid officially fell in the 1990s, the country of South Africa was on the verge of civil war. Black South Africans, who were the majority, could have risen up and sought revenge on the whites who benefitted from decades of laws favoring them. However, Bishop Tutu worked with the new government to institute the Truth and Reconciliation hearings.
These hearings allowed people to come forward, confess any apartheid-related crimes, encounter the families of those they had wronged and then be pardoned. The whole world watched as people who were once missing were located due to these hearings. Property was located and restored, and tearful whites and Blacks embraced in acts of forgiveness and reconciliation. Even before his work in these hearings, Bishop Tutu received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts during apartheid.
Bishop Tutu was always quick to point to his faith as a touchstone for his approach to the equality of all. However, he also reminded people that regardless of one’s faith, viewing others as important and worthy of respect brings about a sense of harmony that benefits everyone. May we continue to learn from his words and example.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.