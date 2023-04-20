“In my theology, there is no such thing as an unimportant person.”
This quote from Desmond Tutu, the late South African Anglican bishop, became the driving force of his life’s work to bring equality and peace to his troubled nation. He was convinced that trying to see value in others could bring about a peaceful revolution and healing to a country torn apart by apartheid — a legal form of racial discrimination — after decades of turmoil and bloodshed.
Although troubled times remained in South Africa throughout Tutu’s lifetime, noted historians say that his work helped save South Africa from a bloody civil war after apartheid fell in the mid-1990s. The Truth and Reconciliation hearing that Bishop Tutu chaired after Nelson Mandela was elected president, ending years of racial discrimination and wars, introduced a new way of dealing with past crimes and lingering harm. It allowed people to face one another and honestly confess their past misdeeds to receive forgiveness and a way forward to both compensation and reconciliation.
None of this would have been successful if either side chose to relegate others to a “lower rung” of society or tear down people with whom they disagree. It was his faith commitment that led Bishop Tutu to this approach. He believed that people were capable of seeing each other as “created in the image of God,” as the Bible notes (see Genesis 1:26-27).
Too often, though, people of faith allow things like religion, race, politics and economics to draw dividing lines in ways that lead one group to belittle and even dehumanize others. History is clear that this leads to chaos and even generations of bloodshed. Along the way, it gives people of faith — all faiths — a bad name.
Why not try looking at those with whom we disagree as important? What would it hurt to engage people as if their lives were important? It doesn’t mean we have to agree with each other. Nor does it mean we have to become close friends with everyone we meet.
It does, however, mean that we take the time and energy to see the value in each other. Even when this happens, disagreements will still occur (even among well-meaning religious folks). However, the way we disagree may become more constructive, and our witness to faith will become even stronger.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
