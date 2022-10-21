Over the years, both religious and secular studies have touted the importance of prayer. Even non-religious studies say there are certain health benefits to setting aside time to pray.
From a faith perspective, prayer has been compared to breathing: it is an essential, daily part of a growing faith.
However, it should be noted that not even prayer is a “genie in a bottle” type of magic formula. God is more than a “Cosmic Santa Claus.” Prayer, therefore, is more than a wish list. Although nearly every religious tradition states that an aspect of prayer is asking God for what we need and even what we want, prayer is also about cultivating an ongoing relationship. It is about developing an intimacy with God so that a stronger sense of who God is and a stronger sense of who we are begin to emerge as we set aside time to encounter the one who invented us.
We become like those we spend the most time around. Spouses even eventually begin to look alike. Adopted children look and act more like their parents. This is because time together gives us greater insight into one another. Consistent time together allows us to develop certain characteristics of the other while also bringing out certain hidden realities in ourselves. The same is true with prayer. The more time we spend with God, the more like God (as far as characteristics and key attributes) we ascertain. We then have the joy of growing in our faith and becoming a more authentic version of who we were created to be.
Furthermore, for those of us who really believe in a God who is filled with compassion and seeks our best, we get a front-row seat to miracles. Miracles are a time of “divine intervention,” when God seems to do something sudden and direct in our lives, most often in answer to prayer.
Of course, consistent prayer also teaches us discernment. Discernment is the wisdom to navigate through life, even when we don’t get our way. As a country song reminds us, even though every prayer gets answered, sometimes the answer is “no.” When we know God better through prayer, we learn to trust the answers God provides, even when the answer is no. We learn that prayer is not just a magic formula.
It is an ongoing conversation with the God who loves us and has the whole world in mind when God answers.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
