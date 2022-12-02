This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


The holiday season can be a time of excitement and joy for many of us. However, for some, it also can be a time of loneliness and grief.

Special gatherings with friends and family can be refreshing and healing. These gatherings also can magnify the fact that some are absent. Those who are far away from friends and family can feel particularly isolated and alone. The good news is there are things we can all do to come alongside those who are feeling a sense of loss or loneliness this holiday season.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

