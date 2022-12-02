The holiday season can be a time of excitement and joy for many of us. However, for some, it also can be a time of loneliness and grief.
Special gatherings with friends and family can be refreshing and healing. These gatherings also can magnify the fact that some are absent. Those who are far away from friends and family can feel particularly isolated and alone. The good news is there are things we can all do to come alongside those who are feeling a sense of loss or loneliness this holiday season.
First, we can intentionally reach out to those who have experienced grief. Instead of avoiding the conversation about the loss of a loved one, we can lovingly initiate reminders through a card, a visit or a phone call. Saying something as simple as, “I know this Christmas will be particularly difficult for you,” can go a long way in helping those in grief know they are not alone. This gives them tacit permission to talk about their grief and loss if they wish to. Even if they do not want to talk in detail, the acknowledgment can go a long way in affirming that they are not grieving alone.
Second, intentionally connecting with a friend, neighbor or co-worker who is away from family this holiday season can alleviate some of the loneliness and isolation they may feel. Adding a place at your table for holiday events and meals can make a big difference for someone away from family this holiday. The intentional act of initiating an opportunity to connect can go a long way, even if the person chooses not to accept the invitation. Many memorable holiday gatherings have resulted from adding someone who needs a connection to the invitation list.
Finally, remaining open to opportunities to serve others can impact those who are feeling isolated due to grief, loss or even economic difficulties. Distributing food through a local nonprofit or place of worship, participating in a gift drive for those less fortunate or visiting a local nursing home during the holiday season can make an impact by reminding people around us that they are not alone. The good news is that no matter how isolated or lonely someone feels, they never have to truly be alone. However, we must be vigilant about opportunities to provide open doors for connection and fellowship for those who are either reluctant to reach out for connection or who may not realize that connectional opportunities are available.
People of faith believe that even in our darkest hour we are not alone. However, no matter where we are in our faith, there are times when we simply need the connection that comes from the compassion and care of those around us. Reaching out to those who are isolated, grieving or struggling during the holidays can be a source of healing for them and us. These connections may even continue all year long.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.