Legendary trumpet player Dizzy Gillespie once said, “It’s taken me all my life to learn what not to play.”
Music is like that. Those of us who grew up participating in music in some way know that it starts with the basics: scales, key signatures, proper tone, etc. Some then progress to playing songs. From there, the songs get more complicated. Finally, we become proficient enough to improvise.
Improvisation does not mean playing “anything we want.” Instead, it happens when we learn music and our instrument well enough to sound as if we are playing notes on a page that fit with the rest of the music, even though we are not. It’s at this stage especially when Gillespie’s wise words about learning “what not to play” come in handy.
At the end of the day, good music is more than simply getting the notes right. It is about expressing music in a way that connects with others — whether that means other musicians in your group or simply those who are listening. In the long run, simply playing the right notes in the right order (as complicated as that can be) is the easy part. Really making music involves turning the notes into a melody and turning the silences (the “rests”) into anticipation of something better.
Of course, all of this music talk is really a metaphor about life. Life begins with basics. We learn to walk, talk, feed ourselves, communicate, etc. However, just going through the motions of living and breathing each day is not what life is truly about. There are subtleties involved. There are times when improvisation is necessary. Those who are best at improvising in life are those who learn to live in such a way that both the Creator of life and the people around us are part of the conversation — the ongoing melody of really living.
The Bible is actually filled with music. The longest book of the Bible is really a book of music. The Psalms are the music that taught the basics of living, interacting and even dying to God’s people as they worshiped together along their journey. Every week in churches and synagogues around the world, these same psalms are sung and recited as part of worship. They are beautiful and poetic and deserved to be read often and studied. They are also a reflection of the ups and downs of trying to live, trying to serve God and others, and trying to make life into something beautiful and even melodic.
For instance, Psalm 104:33 says, “I will sing to the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live.” May our song be more than just rote repetition of the notes. Instead, let our lives become a beautiful melody that points to God and that serves others in love. As this happens, we learn what to play and not to play. We learn to improvise when needed. We also learn to truly live all the days of our lives.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
