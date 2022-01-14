“There are no excuses for bad choices.”
Like many of you, I grew up hearing these kinds of sentiments. I’ll admit that over time, these words benefitted me. They were a constant reminder to take responsibility for my actions and to prepare in such a way that I knew I was doing my best. When I failed — as we all do at times — if I had prepared properly, I knew that I could take full responsibility because I had done my best. By owning my mistakes, I could also learn from them and hopefully not repeat them.
Most excuses we come up with are not healthy or helpful. They usually involve blaming others for our mistakes. At the very least, they can shield us from fully learning and embracing ways we can improve.
However, there are also good excuses. More accurately, some occasions allow us to do good, to start fresh and to grow as people. The new year provides one of those opportunities. For many, this excuse to do good or improve comes in the form of “New Year’s resolutions.” An excuse to start fresh can be less complicated than that, though.
A new year provides the opportunity to simply reset and reassess aspects of our lives. We stay so busy during the year that it becomes hard to just stop and reassess. So occasions like a new year can provide a built-in restart!
Birthdays, anniversaries and big events (like the birth of a child) also can provide these “good excuses” to start something new or to fix something that may be broken.
Writing down a new list of priorities is a good start. The list may start something like this: “In light of this new year, I am choosing to work on these areas of my life ...” Of course, any new occasion or special event can be substituted for a new year.
As human beings, we were made to grow and to change. When we sense that our growth has been stifled, we tend to lose hope and fall into bad habits and even depression. Instead of making the bad kind of excuses — excuses that substitute for owning our need for growth and change — why not use a good excuse to start fresh?
By using these milestones as a “good excuse to grow and change,” we can make the most of the opportunities we have been given and, who knows, maybe we can move into a new way of living and thriving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.