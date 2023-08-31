I recently read an online meme from a Christian site that said: “The real test of your Christianity is not loving Jesus, it’s loving Judas.”
In the New Testament, Judas Iscariot is the man who betrayed Jesus to the religious and political figures who eventually put him to death. From that time on, the name “Judas” has been linked with betrayal and with selling out someone close to you. In history, perhaps only Hitler has a more notorious connotation than Judas, and Judas held this negative identification for about 2,000 years longer!
Some things we know about Judas from the New Testament include the following: He was the treasurer for Jesus and the disciples (i.e., he kept up with any money they were given and oversaw the distribution of it to the poor). He also stole money from the treasury he was assigned to oversee. He was power-hungry, often urging Jesus to use violence instead of peace. He seemed to want Jesus and the disciples to utilize political influence instead of genuine compassion. Finally, in his frustration that Jesus would not do things his way, Judas led authorities to him, so that Jesus would be arrested, tried, convicted and put to death.
Judas was the ultimate traitor. Sadly, Judas then regretted his decision, threw the payoff he had been given (30 pieces of silver, according to the Bible) into the temple in disgust and then took his own life. We will never know if Judas could have experienced the redemption that others who betrayed Jesus later experienced.
Judas, who was in love with his control to the end, never gave Jesus the chance to be redemptive toward him.
The story doesn’t end there, though. Here is what we know of how Jesus felt about Judas. First, we read that Jesus knew that Judas had his agenda but still allowed him to be a follower, hoping that he (Judas) would eventually connect. Jesus was patient with Judas, as he was with all of his followers, even though many of them (like us) were slow to catch on.
Second, we know that Jesus kept inviting Judas to the most intimate and connective moments that the other disciples got to experience, even though Judas already had planned betrayal.
The Last Supper of Jesus and the disciples, which was the final time they gathered together before the crucifixion, was a time when — unknown to them — Jesus was saying goodbyes and entrusting the disciples with the future work of the church. It is also where Jesus shares the bread and the wine with the disciples — the origins of the Eucharist or Communion meal in Church worship — and Judas was at the table during this intimate moment.
Jesus did not approve of the actions of Judas. Nor did Jesus celebrate Judas’s selfishness in any way. However, Jesus was consistent in his love and his care for Judas, as he was for all the disciples. Judas chose to betray that love and trust. Others did, too, of course. However, some, like Peter (who became the first key leader in the history of the church after Jesus’s death and resurrection) finally responded to the love, patience and compassion of Jesus, even though Peter himself had also denied Jesus on several occasions.
Loving the “Judases” in our lives does not mean we have to trust them. Nor does it mean we have to endorse what they do. However, if we are really going to grow in this adventure called faith, loving Judas is part of the journey. It’s the example that has been set for us to follow.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.