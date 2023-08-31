This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


I recently read an online meme from a Christian site that said: “The real test of your Christianity is not loving Jesus, it’s loving Judas.”

In the New Testament, Judas Iscariot is the man who betrayed Jesus to the religious and political figures who eventually put him to death. From that time on, the name “Judas” has been linked with betrayal and with selling out someone close to you. In history, perhaps only Hitler has a more notorious connotation than Judas, and Judas held this negative identification for about 2,000 years longer!

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

