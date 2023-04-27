Loving our enemies is a cornerstone of faith. In Jesus’s best-known sermon in the New Testament, often called the “Sermon on the Mount,” he says: “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:43-45)
Since loving our friends and family is (relatively) easy, loving enemies requires faith. It doesn’t take too much to love those who like or love us. It does take faith to refuse to hate those who have harmed us or wish us harm. It takes the kind of faith that trusts God instead of trusting in our immediate instincts and desires. It takes a calm assurance that God can and will protect us, provide for us and even heal us from the hurts of the past without us stooping to the level of revenge.
If that sounds nearly impossible, here’s the truth: It is! It is nearly impossible on our own, without trusting in the compassion, mercy, love and justice of God. We also need the help and encouragement of trusted friends and family. The positive benefits of this kind of trust are clear, though. First, we free ourselves from the distractions of obsessing about ways to “get even.” We also free ourselves from reliving the hurt done to us over and over again by refusing to carry around the wrongs someone else did. In other words, when we starve the need for revenge, we rob the past action of its power over us.
Some good news: Loving and forgiving our enemies does not mean we have to trust them unless they earn it. There is a story about a man who was stabbed by a co-worker who went on a violent rampage in the workplace. The stabber was arrested, spent time in jail and received treatment for the mental illness that spurred the tirade. He did not return to his job, but the man he stabbed saw him in a coffee shop years later. The man who was stabbed approached him, having heard of his journey since the stabbing. The stabber immediately stood up and asked if he could ever forgive him for such a thing.
The man who was stabbed replied, “I have forgiven you already, which means I won’t try to stab you in return. I carry the scars, but I choose to let them remind me that you are not the man who once did this to me and that a long journey to recovery is possible. However, I won’t be letting you borrow my pocket knife right away.”
The stabber chuckled and said, “That’s more than fair.”
“I’m not done,” said the man who was stabbed years earlier. “One day, if we can reconnect and perhaps meet here for coffee and re-establish trust, my goal is to one day come to you and say, ‘Here is my new knife, would you like to hold it?’”
This is forgiveness, and this is love. We can forgive without being asked to. We can only reconcile if trust is earned again. We can love and forgive without carrying around the burden of revenge or grudges. If peace and healing are to become a reality in us and the world around us, this kind of love is a necessary start.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
