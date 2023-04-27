This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Loving our enemies is a cornerstone of faith. In Jesus’s best-known sermon in the New Testament, often called the “Sermon on the Mount,” he says: “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:43-45)

Since loving our friends and family is (relatively) easy, loving enemies requires faith. It doesn’t take too much to love those who like or love us. It does take faith to refuse to hate those who have harmed us or wish us harm. It takes the kind of faith that trusts God instead of trusting in our immediate instincts and desires. It takes a calm assurance that God can and will protect us, provide for us and even heal us from the hurts of the past without us stooping to the level of revenge.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

