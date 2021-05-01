Living the 'dash'

I recently saw a bumper sticker that read, “Live the Dash.”

Having officiated many funerals over the last two-and-a-half decades, I immediately connected with the message. The “dash” refers to the dash between one’s birth and death listed on tombstones.

It brought to mind a funeral message I once heard where the person officiating said something like this: “As you look at the first and last year separated by the dash in your program, noting this woman’s death some of you close family members are here because of the first number. Others of you are here because of the last number: You saw a death in your congregation or your community, and you simply wanted to come a pay your respects. But the majority of you are here because of the dash in between. You are here because in between those two years, this woman’s life impacted yours.”

That is what we are all seeking to do right now: Live the “dash” between our beginning and our ending in such a way that our lives make a difference and that we have an impact on those around us.

It’s easy to get lost between those two numbers. The dash, though small on paper, often represents a long and complicated journey. Along the way, we are hurt and we hurt others. We fail and others fail us. We may experience great triumph and great tragedy. Some of us accumulate many possessions. Others of us only accumulate a few. For some, that dash, that space between the numbers, is very short — too short we might argue. Others live a long time in the span of that short dash on the page.

Regardless of our time, our impact or the amount of our possessions, people of faith believe that all lives can have meaning and impact. Lives devoted to more than our own ambitions tend to have the greatest impact, regardless of the space we inhabit.

Susannah Wesley, the mother of John Wesley, who is the founder of Methodism, lived in the 18th century. She raised 10 children in modest accommodations. Her husband, an Anglican minister, was often quite busy away from home, leaving a majority of management of the household and the children to Susannah. In her vast journals, she often noted her frustration and her feelings of inadequacy. She felt that she, in her words, “occupied a small space” in the world. As her children grew, and two of them, John and Charles, became among the most significant religious figures of the century, Susannah became more at ease with the struggles she endured. In one of her journals, she writes: “I am content to fill a little space if God be glorified.”

Of course, like most of us, the space she filled and the impact she made were much larger than she imagined. Her writings still are being published and shared to this day. Her son John once reportedly said that he learned more about theology and faith from his mother than from all the scholars in Europe. That’s no small compliment from a man who was considered among the most educated of his era.

So, find a way to “live the dash.” Do so in service of God and others. See what can be done in whatever time we are given with whatever resources we have as we invest in the well-being of those around us and of our society as a whole.

One day when people gather to say good-bye, it may surprise us how many people will be there because of the dash.