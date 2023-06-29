This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Christian Reflections Placeholder

“I’m going to love you like it’s the last day of my life.”

Those are the words to a country song by Phil Vassar. He wrote them to his wife after he attended the funeral of a close friend. As he was reflecting on his own life (as funerals often cause us to do), he thought of the love he has for his wife and how often he had neglected to tell and show her. So he wrote a song (as songwriters tend to do) saying that his goal from then on was to love her with a sense of urgency and priority that comes if it’s “the last day of my life.”

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Union Star UMC and Helena, Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.