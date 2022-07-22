A little girl who was new to the art of writing birthday cards sent her grandma a card that said, “I am glad you are still living.” Her grandmother thanked her for her kind words and for the effort to send her such a sweet card.
A few months later, wanted to return the favor to her granddaughter who was celebrating her birthday, the grandma wrote these words: “May you live all the days of your life.” It was only years later, long after her grandmother’s passing, that the little girl appreciated the power and wisdom of those words.
It is hard to go about the day-to-day business of living. It’s even hard on days when we don’t feel useful or important. On those days, we can remember the importance of a few things that give us hope and confidence to move forward day by day.
These things include a vital faith. This means a faith that is curious, active and growing through prayer, worship and interacting with those who encourage us in such a pursuit.
Secondly, we can experience the fullness of living through caring family members and friends. Those people in our lives who, like this little girl’s grandmother, invite us to fully embrace who we have been created to be can make a lasting difference. Interacting with these people consistently or, when that is not possible, evoking memories of words of wisdom and encouragement, can help us to really “live all the days of our lives.”
Finally, forgiving ourselves and others may be the missing ingredient for a fuller embrace of the life we have been given. Forgiveness is not excusing the past. Nor is it about ignoring the consequences of harmful actions. Rather, forgiveness can help us move out of the shadows of the past. These shadows can hang over us, causing us to focus on the past, instead of focusing on the new adventures in the future.
The good news of forgiveness is that it not only applies to those we have harmed. It also applies to ourselves. We can forgive ourselves for our past failures and past missteps. We can give ourselves forgiveness while also seeking forgiveness of others, where possible. Bathing our lives in forgiveness, while embracing our faith and surrounding ourselves with voices of wisdom and grace, can fill our lives with peace and joy.
To embrace the joy of faith, the encouragement of others and the peace that comes through forgiveness will truly help us to “live all the days of our life.”
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
