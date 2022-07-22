This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


A little girl who was new to the art of writing birthday cards sent her grandma a card that said, “I am glad you are still living.” Her grandmother thanked her for her kind words and for the effort to send her such a sweet card.

A few months later, wanted to return the favor to her granddaughter who was celebrating her birthday, the grandma wrote these words: “May you live all the days of your life.” It was only years later, long after her grandmother’s passing, that the little girl appreciated the power and wisdom of those words.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

