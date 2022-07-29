A country song by well-known artist Brad Paisley describes everyday moments in his life like his wife accidentally burning his birthday cake, when they are just sitting at home watching a movie and even when they misread directions and get lost together. The hook of the song says: “I live for little moments like that.”
The song is an example of making the most of moments that would otherwise either cause frustration or simply pass us by. So, in that way, the song is instructional.
It reminds us not to overlook the seemingly little moments of life, because, in the long run, it is these often overlooked little moments that can bring surprising moments of joy to us. We are further reminded that if we simply wait around for our version of the “big moments,” we can miss much of the beauty life has to offer.
What if we started looking for ways to celebrate the little moments? Another even older song, which derives its title from an even older saying, reminds us to “stop and smell the roses.” Making the most of the little moments happens when we take time to find the best in the everyday moments of life. That also means we look for the best in the people around us: We celebrate the fact they are in our lives, even when mistakes or accidents happen.
Living for “little moments” transforms the little moments into big ones. They become “big” in the sense that they become joy-filled memories of unexpected beauty, laughter and grace. The little moments teach us that life really is a gift and the people with whom we share it are precious.
Even people of faith have days when God seems distant and life is like a chore. Finding ways to celebrate little moments can bring back the sense of the miraculous in the day-to-day journey of life. We elevate the seemingly ordinary to its rightful place of seeing the hand of God even when we are not feeling particularly inspired.
This week, maybe we can slow down a bit. We can hit the “pause” button instead of “fast forward” in our hectic world. Doing so may allow us to discover little moments that become big and lasting memories. These memories will not only help get us through another day (which is, of course, an important thing). The memories may also become benchmarks in our growth in faith and in our awareness of God that we can share with generations to come.
Let us find and celebrate the “little moments.”
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
