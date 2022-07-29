This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


A country song by well-known artist Brad Paisley describes everyday moments in his life like his wife accidentally burning his birthday cake, when they are just sitting at home watching a movie and even when they misread directions and get lost together. The hook of the song says: “I live for little moments like that.”

The song is an example of making the most of moments that would otherwise either cause frustration or simply pass us by. So, in that way, the song is instructional.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

