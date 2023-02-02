This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


I recently visited Cape Hatteras in North Carolina with my family. The cape is named after the island on which it is located: Hatteras Island. Hatteras Island has an unusual shape that presents particular hazards for ships coming to shore.

Up until the late 1860s, the bend in the island was sometimes called the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.” The shape of the shoreline contributed to underwater sandbars that made that part of the coastline dangerous.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as lead pastor of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in Gower, Missouri.

