I recently visited Cape Hatteras in North Carolina with my family. The cape is named after the island on which it is located: Hatteras Island. Hatteras Island has an unusual shape that presents particular hazards for ships coming to shore.
Up until the late 1860s, the bend in the island was sometimes called the “Graveyard of the Atlantic.” The shape of the shoreline contributed to underwater sandbars that made that part of the coastline dangerous.
So in 1870, in response to hundreds of shipwrecks that occurred in that part of the Atlantic, the Cape Hatteras lighthouse was built. It is still the tallest brick lighthouse in the United States and is credited for saving hundreds — maybe even thousands — of ships from destruction in the past 150 years. It actually replaced a smaller lighthouse that was built in the early 1800s but was ineffective, mainly because it blended in too much with the shoreline due to its size and color.
Like all lighthouses, the Cape Hatteras one is beautiful. Though it is taller than most, its function is very much like any other lighthouse. However, two things set it apart. First, it doesn’t blend into the shoreline. Its color, including its brick base, makes it easy to see. Because it can be distinguished from the rest of the shore, it can become an area of clear focus for those seeking guidance.
Second, its location causes it to stand out. At first glance, being assigned to the “Graveyard of the Atlantic” may not sound great — unless your job is to help light the way.
People of faith believe that we are to be a reflection of a light greater than ourselves. In Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus says, “Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good deeds and give glory to your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
Like the Hatteras Lighthouse, we can do this by not being afraid to stand out. We can demonstrate love, forgiveness, compassion and grace in a world that so often acts oppositely. The kind of visibility we gain from this does not point to ourselves. However, it does distinguish us in a way that invites those who are seeking comfort to move toward us.
Finally, like Hatteras, we can shine wherever we are placed. We may not be in the “Graveyard of the Atlantic,” but we believe that wherever we are can be a place where we can bring some light to a dark place.
This is the gift we are given from the One who is the ultimate lighthouse. Let’s light our world.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as lead pastor of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in Gower, Missouri.
