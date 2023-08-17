At the end of most newscasts, we usually run either a lighthearted or inspirational story before we say goodbye. These are called “kickers.” They are meant to remind viewers of positive news after nearly a half hour of sometimes very serious and even tragic news.
While we often try to include positive local news in other parts of the broadcast, the hope is that no matter what, at least before we sign off people will have something positive or funny (or both) to take away.
Of course, sometimes due to time constraints, the kicker gets cut. Since it is not “serious news,” it is usually the first to go.
Most of us hope that the kicker gets included, though. We actually work hard to find just the right kicker to finish out the show, something we can talk about before saying goodbye to the viewers.
This reality reminds me of the challenges of living a life of faith. It is human nature to focus on the bad news — the tragedies or the negative people around us. It is easier to let the bad news in and filter out the positive, funny and uplifting things and people that come our way.
There is nothing wrong with facing the harsh realities of life. It is a healthy thing to honestly look at the hardest realities, including the bad news that is a normal part of life. At the same time, our lives are enriched by positive people and inspiring events around us. They are actually not as hard to find as we often think. A kind neighbor, a charitable event or just a walk outside can bring good news and great feelings to an otherwise drab and negative world. In the Bible, the psalmist writes (speaking for God): “Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul writes: “...whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things” (Philippians 4:8).
In other words, in the middle of so much difficulty and bad news, take a moment, breathe and think about the good things in life. You’ll be glad you did.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.