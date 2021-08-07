“I wish I knew more about my faith.”
As a pastor for more than 25 years, I have heard this many times, even from longtime church members. Every religious faith has many years of history and many sacred writings, creeds and stories to process. Men and women can literally spend a lifetime diving more deeply into their faith and still feel like there is more to know and experience.
Religious institutions — including churches, mosques, and synagogues — spend a great deal of time and resources trying to pass along key elements of the faith to their adherents. Most religious organizations require intense training for their leaders. Clergy can spend years preparing for ordination or similar confirmation by their religious organizations to be entrusted with oversight.
So how do people who do not feel called to train as religious ministers or overseers learn more about their faith? Here are few suggestions:
First, find a trusted religious leader. This may seem obvious, but relatively few people take the opportunity to reach out to the trained religious leader who may be right up the road. I have had the opportunity to talk to a wide range of people in my ministry, music, business, and now journalism pursuits. When I meet a mechanic, I love to ask a question about how an engine works. When I meet a construction worker or contractor, I like to point to a building and ask about how the structure is put together. When I interact with a doctor, if I can outside of my own appointment with him or her, I ask about medicine or medical conditions. It is fun to watch their eyes light up in all these instances as they passionately explain aspects of what for most of them has been a lifetime passion and pursuit. Too few ask their religious leaders, many of whom have also spent much of their lives in pursuit and in intense preparation for their calling, to help them gain a deeper understanding of faith.
Secondly, find trusted resources. In nearly every religious group, there are not only sacred writings that serve as the core of the faith, but there are also helpful studies or commentaries that further explain those texts. For instance, the Christian Bible is comprised of smaller books within the larger book. For each book of the Bible, there are numerous detailed guides called commentaries. Each book of the Bible has an entire book dedicated to explaining it. Commentaries range from basic to highly scholarly (complete with an analysis of the original languages, etc.). Smaller, more accessible “handbooks” are available to help people become more acquainted. Nearly every religion has these kinds of resources available, both online and in hard-copy form. They can be purchased or borrowed from libraries.
A third resource for greater depth is universities, seminaries or other facilities dedicated to training religious leaders for service. Not only do these places usually have a library full of books dealing with various faiths, but they also have men and women who have spent a lifetime teaching others in the faith. These professors and instructors are often those entrusted to train religious leaders. Reaching out to them via email or via their own websites can be a valuable tool to help us grow in the faith we are pursuing.
Of course, there is a myriad of others resources available for those who are pursuing the faith. Participation in a local community of faith is a great start to open the door for greater resources and a deeper faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.