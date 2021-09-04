Crises in Afghanistan, Haiti and many other places throughout the world evoke feelings of deep compassion. Tragedies like these also bring about calls for increased compassion from those of us who are in a position to offer support or care.
Given the overwhelming nature of the many global and personal tragedies we encounter each week, it is hard to know where to begin. I would suggest that leading with compassion is the best way to start.
The word “compassion” comes from a Latin word that literally means “to suffer with.” In Old English, the word for compassion is “longsuffering.” What good does suffering with someone do? There are at least two ways compassion helps us.
First, compassion helps us to come as close as possible to feeling the suffering and needs of others. It allows us to sit with them, even if we don’t know what to say, and enter into what can be a dark and lonely time. This is a more passive kind of compassion, but sometimes it is all we can do. We “suffer with them,” and by doing so, we provide at least the reassurance that they are not alone.
Having compassion does not have to mean having all the right things to say, all the “right answers.” It can mean being a shoulder to cry on, a calming silent presence or just a smile. The situation helps determine that.
Second, compassion can motivate us to do something tangible. Another aspect of compassion is its ability to “move us” in a particular direction. Some ancient writers describe this feeling as a “moving of the inner being toward action.” It is seen as a pure motivation for doing something on behalf of those who are hurting.
Compassion motivates us to do what we can, whether it be giving to a cause or helping a neighbor. This motivation starts with suffering with another and having empathy. From that motivation, we seek to do what we can to relieve the suffering. When that happens, our motivations can usually be trusted. We can be more sure that we are working from a place of genuine concern and not selfishness. That kind of help, motivated by compassion, leaves a genuine and lasting impact.
So, whether it is a neighbor who has lost a house or has been diagnosed with an illness, or an international crisis like the earthquakes in Haiti, leading with compassion can help us maximize the help we provide. Sometimes that help will involve giving funds or actively helping a community rebuild. At other times, help will involve sitting beside someone in deep grief and pain and simply being someone to lean on.
May we always lead with compassion.
