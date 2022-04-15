Laughter is not the first thing usually associated with people of faith. That in itself is a sad fact. Many people don’t realize that the Bible encourages laughter.
For instance, Ecclesiastes (which is a rather dry and serious book) notes that there is “a time to laugh” (3:4). In the Jewish Book of Proverbs in the Old Testament, Proverbs 17:22 says, “A cheerful heart is good medicine ...”
Some forms of laughter are not healthy, of course. Mocking laughter can bruise a heart and be even more painful than a physical attack. However, joy-filled laughter, honest laughter at something funny or surprising, can bring healing.
Modern science attests to this ancient truth claim. For instance, the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine published a study about six years ago that says laughter seems to have positive physiological effects for those who engage in it regularly. There are even physicians who now prescribe laughter to patients.
Even in worship settings, most preachers and those who listen to preachers have to admit that a sermon goes more smoothly with a little (appropriate) humor thrown in. For instance, a great sermon story that always brings a laugh is set in a strict Christian private school. The schoolmaster thought she would brighten the day of the students by bringing them apples from her orchard. Concerned she would not have enough for each student, she put the apples in a large bowl in the cafeteria with a sign that said, “Take only ONE apple. God is watching!” In response, when the cafeteria cook came and placed the cookies for dessert at the other end of the table, a student left the following note: “Take all the cookies you want. God is watching the apples!”
Stories, especially humorous ones, can teach us while allowing us to drop our guard for a moment. This can allow the message or the lesson to take hold of us more easily.
Humor can be overused, and certain jokes or stories may not be appropriate for all settings. However, when used wisely and strategically, we can all benefit from having a laugh.
A Bible professor once asked students to read key passages of the teachings of Jesus and imagine him with a smile on his face instead of a frown or a scowl. The results were surprising to both the teacher and the students. Seeing a smile did not soften the impact of the message. However, it did make the message more inviting.
In a world where people take themselves too seriously, shouldn’t we as people of faith do our best to bring a smile or even a laugh now and then? Wouldn’t it be nice if those of us who claim faith in God would be known as people of joy instead of people who take themselves and life too seriously?
Obviously, there are times when the message we deliver and the subjects we encounter are serious. Sometimes they are indeed life-or-death matters and they should be treated as such. But when there is an opportunity to bring a smile or a laugh — including a laugh at our own expense — may we be aware enough, humble enough and joyous enough to do so.
