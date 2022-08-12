About 30 years ago when I was just starting as a pastor, I was handed a book by its author, a well-known psychiatrist. The title of the book is, “Don’t Let Jerks Get the Best of You.”
I thought this was an unusual title to hand a young pastor — or to hand anyone. However, the book went on to sell pretty well, and a workbook was later added that outlined each chapter and could be used for group study. In fact, in some circles it affectionately became known as “the jerk book.”
It was about being a person of faith without being obnoxious. More specifically, it was about setting healthy boundaries for yourself and others so that our demeanor as people does not become counterproductive to our bearing witness to our faith.
The older I’ve gotten and the more I have interacted with people, I have come to greatly appreciate this book (and others like it that soon followed). The reason is not that I have met a lot of “jerks” in the church or even in other places of work. I have been quite fortunate to meet and interact with some of the most amazing people as I have worked in church life and elsewhere. The book’s value has come in two ways.
First, when I have encountered people who claim to be people of faith and yet continually say and do destructive things, the book helped me to be prepared. The fact is that while many have a sincere devotion to their faith, there are always those who use faith to control, abuse or manipulate others. This book and other books about setting healthy boundaries have helped me to learn (sometimes the hard way) to honestly address such behavior and to reject obnoxious or abusive uses of faith outright.
Second, the reminders in the “jerk book” have helped me not become bitter when dealing with people who simply want to control, abuse or disrupt. Most act this way out of their own pain. They take out their frustrations on others.
Some act this way because other addictive or compulsive behaviors influence the way they approach other people. Either way, even a person of faith who is trying to be compassionate and loving does not need to allow him or herself to pretend that this destructive behavior is acceptable. We can lovingly but firmly provide correction. When necessary, we can move away from such people if and until they are ready to stop using faith as an excuse to be abusive.
The bottom line for me has been that there are fewer “jerks” who hang out in faith circles than our reputation would indicate. In fact, the reputation of people of faith being obnoxious, unfeeling or judgmental comes from a few who use faith instead of allowing faith to transform them. I have learned that the best witness to my faith is learning to distance myself from unhealthy behaviors while still loving those who choose to use faith in an unhealthy way. Finally, I am learning that even when I have to distance myself from people or behaviors that give faith a bad name, I don’t have to stop loving people — even obnoxious people — while I am refusing to let their obnoxious behavior infect the faith that is transforming me.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.