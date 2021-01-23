Keep giving during all seasons

The time from late November until early January is known by most as the “season of giving.” That includes holidays centered around thankfulness and generosity.

Local and national nonprofit organizations normally see their strongest fundraising efforts as people respond to the holidays and as they try to squeeze in additional tax-deductible donations before the year comes to an end.

From Salvation Army kettles to special banquets dedicated to celebrating the work of local organizations, the end of the year marks an ideal time to make a push for much needed funds. With the coming of winter, the timing of this spike in giving could not be better. Scarce resources, colder weather and the added concern of hoping to buy gifts for children can push families past the breaking point. Thankfully, history shows that people in our community and throughout the country respond to the tune of billions of extra dollars to help nonprofits like the Salvation Army and United Way. Local places of worship and smaller nonprofits also greatly benefit from the generosity of others during this time of giving.

An important question follows this time of great emphasis and great need, however: What now? What happens to these groups and to those they serve after the holidays? The answer is obvious: They are still around. The needs are still there, and the nonprofits that rightly garner great attention during the season of giving continue to quietly labor on behalf of those who are still in need.

Having served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, I can attest to the gratefulness those agencies feel during and after the season of giving. That small period of time often accounts for a majority of the annual working budget for many organizations. It is equally true that, despite the generosity of the holiday season, ongoing needs remain.

While charitable organizations do not expect big holiday-like giving throughout the year, consistent gifts all year long, no matter the size, are appreciated. They are also greatly needed. Most organizations say that consistent participation in giving is just as important — if not more important — than big chunks of giving at the end of the year. The reason is that along with the big needs that appear in winter, every charitable organization has smaller daily needs. Staff needs to be paid. Monthly utility bills continue. Dated equipment eventually needs to be replaced. All of these factors add up to many ongoing monthly needs.

As helpful as end of the year giving is, those funds can disappear quickly, given the special needs associated with the holidays. What is left over provides needed boosts during the relatively quiet start of the year. However, as winter comes to an end, the needs of these helpful organizations — large and small — remain.

How can we help? The simple answer is: Keep giving! Experts suggest building charitable giving into your monthly budget. This gives you a consistent idea of what are you are able to give. Consistent giving and accurate pledges can also help nonprofits gauge what their actual budget will reflect during the year. Adopting a particular nonprofit all year long provides a meaningful partnership for both the giver and the recipient. It is not uncommon for churches, synagogues and other places of worship to add a nonprofit to its own budgeted gifts for the year. This kind of proactive, consistent giving provides for needs that don’t always make the headlines during the busy holiday seasons. Plus, it allows these important groups to meet ever-present needs all year long.