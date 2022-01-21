People from Stephen Hawking to Woody Allen have been credited with the following quote: “Half the battle is just showing up.”
The basic gist is that being present gives us a head start on whatever challenge we are presented with. Showing up keeps us from giving up. There is too little said about the day-to-day moments — what some people call “the daily grind” — being a big part of finding fulfillment and success.
Our presence means something to those around us, whether they tell us that or not. Our consistency provides us with the experience we need to move forward while also giving us opportunities to impact the lives of others in big and small ways.
Showing up has different connotations in a world where places of business shut down without notice. In such an unpredictable world, showing up can mean learning to be true to ourselves. It can also imply finding ways to keep going even when we feel like giving up.
It is during these difficult times that faith can provide the extra boost we need to move forward in our day-to-day routines. Starting the day with a prayer, with meditation and with a time of reading that focuses on spiritual life can clear our minds and reduce stress. Adding a few extra items to the day also can help us show up and even find fulfillment.
First, we can add an encouraging conversation to each day. Connecting with those who energize and encourage us can give us something to look forward to and give us the strength we need to endure unexpected (or expected) difficulties that arise.
Secondly, we can set manageable goals each day. For every difficult task ahead of us, we should set smaller and rewarding goals to help us move forward.
Finally, we can build in times to simply breathe. It could be a moment in the car or at the desk listening to music. It could be just standing up and taking a walk around an area of the workplace. Whatever diversion fits the context, make it one that we look forward to and that is consistent so that we can have something to work toward.
Because life still moves forward, even in challenging and stressful times, finding reasons to show up consistently can make a difference. They say life is what happens while we are making our plans. Having a solid plan in place to face each day can allow maximum enjoyment in life even while we go about our daily tasks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.