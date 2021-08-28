An old climbing log from the early 20th century follows a team of climbers ascending a 15,000-foot mountain. After weeks of preparation and many days of struggle, the team reached its peak.
Halfway down the mountain, reflecting on the successful climb, the leader of the expedition noted that on days without clouds, when the team could see the summit, they climbed farther and faster than on days when the clouds hid the summit from view. The particular day did not seem to matter. The same climbers on days interspersed with sunshine on one day and clouds on the next, sometimes randomly, showed the most progress when they had their goal in sight.
In early prisons, a common punishment involved having the inmates break rocks, move the rocks across the yard, and then break another batch of rocks. Sometimes when there were not any new rocks, the inmates were instructed simply to move the rocks they had moved the previous day back to their original place. This meaningless exercise brought great despair and even caused some inmates to have mental breakdowns. The meaningless nature of the work became too much to bear.
A key characteristic of faith is to provide a sense of purpose. Adding purpose to a task multiplies the energy and enthusiasm given to it. Similarly, adding purpose to life — the way faith is intended to do — helps develop a life filled with focus and joy.
Chopping wood can be a mundane task. However, knowing that the wood being chopped keeps a family warm for the winter or helps in the construction of a home can provide motivation and energy for the task.
Recent surveys show that many people lack a sense of purpose in their work or their lives.
On days when our lists are filled with seemingly boring and meaningless tasks, perhaps taking a step back and looking at the bigger overall purpose of the work can help. Finding ways that demonstrate we are more than just a “cog in the wheel” can motivate us in our work. Of course, if we are in a place where we are unable to see the overall purpose, it may be time to either reconfigure our job description or to seek a new place of employment.
Finally, we all struggle with finding a greater purpose for our lives. The good news is that just because we are not well-known or wealthy does not mean we lack purpose.
This is where faith does its best work. Faith tells us that not only do we have purpose, we are also part of a bigger overall purpose — a grand design that transcends mere human measurement. Discovering this purpose through faith can go a long way in giving us the peace, joy, and confidence we need to tackle the different phases of life we encounter. Just add purpose!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.