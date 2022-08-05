“Life is hard.” It’s a saying nearly as old as life itself.
The reality of that statement pervades every portion of life. Thankfully, though, the difficulties that life presents don’t always mean “the end.” In fact, the struggles we endure in life often give us more strength and focus, so that we can grow and even prosper.
While some struggles are negative and even unfair, we know that many struggles in life are part of a more rewarding journey later on. Learning to breathe, to walk, to talk and to read are examples of challenges that start out as struggles, but then become fulfilling and necessary aspects of our lives.
If we never experience struggles, chances are we are not experiencing much growth. It may also be that we are simply swimming in the direction of whatever our culture or surroundings give us without any pushback. This can make us physically, spiritually and intellectually lazy. This kind of lethargy can kill our creativity and our desire to be the best we can be.
So, while it is equally unhealthy to go around seeking our constant struggle, it is important to embrace the reality of struggles that come before us. The mountain that seems too tall at first becomes a source of satisfaction and even victory as we take one step at a time, seeking help along the way when needed and continue to climb.
The struggles are real, and sometimes we endure pain. Sometimes we have to give up some things in order to embrace new realities. Life is going to be hard at times. As the great American country singer Hank Williams, Sr., once wrote and sing, “We’ll never get out of this world alive.”
However, the difficulties and the struggles don’t have to defeat us, nor do they have to define us. There are many things we can add to the end of that “life is hard” statement. We can say, “Life is hard, so just give up.” We can say, “Life is hard, so what’s the point?” Or, we can say, “Life is hard, so let’s move through these struggles together.”
In fact, people of faith have an old saying that goes something like this: “Life is hard, but God is good.” The second part of the phrase makes the first part bearable.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister for United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.