Crying is medically proven to be healthy for us. It’s a natural reaction. Sometimes tears come for no apparent reason. Most of the time, something moves us to tears. The list of things that do so is a big one, and it varies from person to person.
Some people cry when they are angry, others do not. Most people cry when they are sad, but not everyone cries every time they are sad. It is also common to cry when we are happy. Likewise, the tears may flow when we are anxious.
One former heavyweight boxing champion, for instance, says he used to “cry out” all his anxiety before every single boxing match.
There are times when we seem to cry for no reason at all. The body just chooses to reset, and the cleansing tears stream down our cheeks.
There’s no shame in shedding tears.
A lack of tears is not a measure of toughness. Some of the toughest people in the world shed tears when the occasions present themselves. People of faith are no strangers to tears. The holy writings of our faith tell stories of great women and men who at one time or another weep for one or all the reasons listed above. In the Christian New Testament, Jesus himself weeps both over the city of Jerusalem and over the loss of his friend Lazarus (see John 11).
The writings of Paul in the Christian New Testament remind us that sometimes all we have are cries and groans, but God understands these and can give us comfort (Romans 8:26).
Of course, our days would be overwhelming if we cried all the time. In fact, consistent inability to stop crying can be a sign of the kind of depression that may require help from trusted professionals to sort out.
However, crying is good. It is healthy. Intentionally suppressing tears to appear tough or “together” when we are not actually harms our overall health. It can also send the wrong message to those close to us not only about our own condition but also about how comfortable they are in responding with tears when they feel it necessary.
Some people don’t cry often, and this is OK, too. However, no one – especially no person of faith – should steer people away from sharing their real feelings, even if those feeling involve the shedding of tears.
Don’t be afraid to cry. Don’t be afraid to be a shoulder for someone to cry on. Let the tears flow when you feel they need to. It is a sign of strength, a sign that you are in touch with what your mind, heart and body need. The physical, spiritual and emotional release that tears can bring can actually give you the strength to move forward once the tears have dried. As the old song says, there are times to “let your hair down, and go on and cry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.