An old parody song by the late Texas singer-songwriter Mac Davis had this phrase: “Oh Lord it’s hard to be humble ...” The song then goes on to describe why this is the case — in very “non-humble” ways.
In reality, being humble is not as hard as it seems. First of all, being humble is not about denying who you are. Nor is it about denying the gifts and talents you have. So humility is not “I’m really not that good” or “I am not that special.” That is a form of self-deprecation that neglects the talents we have been given. The origin of the word “humble” is not about tearing ourselves down. Instead, it is about building others up. Furthermore, humility is about not letting our gifts or accomplishments define us or degrade others.
All of this means that we can graciously accept compliments. We also can honestly acknowledge talents, gifts and accomplishments that involve us. However, humility reminds us that those who may not have the same gifts, accomplishments or talents as us are still valuable. The good of this for us is that humility reminds us that we are not defined by our actions or accomplishments. We are more than that. Our value is deeper than that. Also, those around us are valuable even if their gifts, financial situation or accomplishments are different from ours.
Humble people don’t feel the need to constantly boast because of the realities mentioned above. Nor do humble people need to deny what they have done or who they are. Humble people realize that their accomplishments are good while also recognizing that they are not defined simply by their accomplishments or riches.
Humility is lauded throughout the Bible and other sacred writings. For instance, the book of James urges, “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up” (James 4:10). Humility points others to something beyond ourselves while at the same time recognizing the value we have been given by God. Humility reminds us that we are not perfect while also telling us it is OK to be good at something. It also reminds us that others still can be good and valuable, even if their accomplishments or gifts are different from ours.
Usually, those who do not practice humility are not overly confident people, despite their lofty words. In fact, the opposite is often the case. People who reject humility are often insecure and are seeking to overcompensate for many areas of insecurity in their lives. Humble people have a quiet peace and confidence that allows them to celebrate the good in their own lives while also applauding and recognizing the good in others.
So be humble. It doesn’t cost anything and while there are days when it can be challenging, in the long run, it is rewarding. And it’s really not that hard.
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
