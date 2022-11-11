This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Christian Reflections Placeholder

An old parody song by the late Texas singer-songwriter Mac Davis had this phrase: “Oh Lord it’s hard to be humble ...” The song then goes on to describe why this is the case — in very “non-humble” ways.

In reality, being humble is not as hard as it seems. First of all, being humble is not about denying who you are. Nor is it about denying the gifts and talents you have. So humility is not “I’m really not that good” or “I am not that special.” That is a form of self-deprecation that neglects the talents we have been given. The origin of the word “humble” is not about tearing ourselves down. Instead, it is about building others up. Furthermore, humility is about not letting our gifts or accomplishments define us or degrade others.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.

