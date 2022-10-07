Human beings are community-oriented people. People of faith believe we are created that way, and science (including the social sciences) has affirmed this idea over and over again. That means that we need community.
Even in our nation of “rugged individualism,” communities are crucial.
One of the implications of this is that if we are looking for a way to impact “the world,” the most effective way to begin is in our immediate community. It is true that in this age of global communication we can potentially assist people on the other side of the globe as quickly as we can greet our next-door neighbors.
Using technology for this kind of positive impact is a good thing, and it is a satisfying feeling to be able to do so. However, it is likely that the most lasting impact we can have starts with those around us. The hard part about this is that the people closest to us see us the most. They see us consistently, not just when we are making a charitable gesture.
Embracing this kind of accountability and doing what we can to impact those around us can not only help us grow individually but can build lasting relationships and make a consistent impact for a long period.
Of course, doing good should not stop with our neighborhoods. In fact, we should, in the words attributed to John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist faith, “Do all the good we can, by all the means we can, in all the places we can, at all the times we can, to all the people we can.”
But when we find ourselves at a loss for where to start, our neighborhoods and communities are a good place. The hope is that small acts of kindness in our immediate realm of influence become contagious. Perhaps they will spread like ripples in a pond. Consistently finding ways to bless those around us can create the kind of ripples that can change a community, and this can (eventually) change the world.
People of faith really do believe this and have sought to practice this for centuries. This is why local churches are also often called “parishes.” A parish is more than just a building. In fact, it is more than just the members of a particular neighborhood church. The parish represents a place of responsibility: a geographic area where a faithful group of believers can have an immediate impact with global consequences.
It can start in your neighborhood. Why not start today?
Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister of United Methodist Churches in Gower and Helena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.